0 Trucker rescues dogs thrown from vehicle along highway

NEW YORK - A passing trucker stopped Saturday morning to rescue two beagle mixes that were thrown from a moving vehicle along a snowy New York highway.

One of the dogs was badly injured and had to have a leg amputated, the Binghamton Press & Sun Bulletin reported.

"These animals have been through a lot, and people need to understand that this is not OK," said Amberly Ondria, shelter manager for the Broome County Humane Society, which is now caring for the dogs. "This is not something that should be done."

The trucker saw the dogs thrown from the rear window of a rusty Dodge Durango and stopped to bring them to safety, investigators said. He had to carry one of the dogs, while the other followed on his own. State police soon arrived and bandaged the badly injured dog on the side of the highway while the other dog ate dog biscuits.

The dogs were later renamed Trooper and Adam in honor of their rescuers.

The badly injured dog, Trooper, had to have his front right leg amputated. He also suffered a broken left front leg, broken ribs and bruises to his lungs and shoulder, according to the Humane Society.

"He has quite the road to recovery ahead of him," Ondria said.

Adam suffered a few cuts.

Police are searching for the suspects.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

