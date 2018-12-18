  • Trump Foundation agrees to dissolve under judicial supervision, New York AG says

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood said Tuesday that officials with the Trump Foundation have agreed to dissolve the charity under court supervision amid allegations that President Donald Trump and his children used the foundation for personal profit.

    Underwood said foundation officials agreed to dissolve the embattled charity in a stipulation filed in court Tuesday.

    Underwood's predecessor, Democrat Eric Schneiderman, began investigating the foundation in 2016 following Washington Post reports that its spending personally benefited Trump, then a presidential candidate. Schneiderman ordered the foundation to stop fundraising in New York.

    Investigators said Trump also used foundation funds to pay off his legal obligations and to promote Trump hotels and businesses.The Associated Press contributed to this report.

