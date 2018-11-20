Trump names National Thanksgiving Turkey, pardons both Peas, Carrots

WASHINGTON - It's that time again.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted the annual presidential turkey pardoning ceremony Tuesday afternoon in the White House Rose Garden, where one lucky bird will be named the National Thanksgiving Turkey.
Trump announced that Peas won the election with Carrots, despite a recount, according to the president.
The pardoning has been an annual tradition since 1989, but Thanksgiving turkeys have been presented to presidents for seven decades, The Associated Press reported.
This year, Peas and Carrots, two turkeys from South Dakota, vied for the honor. Peas, a 39-pounder with a 36-inch wing span, loves Brad Paisley and popcorn, while the 41-pound Carrots enjoys yoga and boasts a "strong and confident" gobble, the White House joked on its website.
Meet your candidates: "Peas" and "Carrots" will be here at the White House TOMORROW—and one will receive the title of National Thanksgiving Turkey. pic.twitter.com/r53GM6Gxr2— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 19, 2018
In true reality show fashion, supporters of Peas and Carrots could vote for their favorite gobbler on the White House website or on Twitter.
Which turkey should be pardoned during the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony?— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 19, 2018
After the pardoning, Peas and Carrots will live at Virginia Tech’s “Gobblers Rest” exhibit.
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
