A federal appeals court on Monday cleared the way for the U.S. Army to detonate several tons of degraded bomb-making material at an Iowa ammunition plant.

The order by the 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals was one of two decisions President Donald Trump said he was awaiting after he ordered the Army earlier in the day not to detonate the chemicals without court approval.

The detonation of 68 barrels of lead azide was initially planned for last Friday, but the Army has since changed the date three times following an outpouring of public concern about potential health and environmental effects. They had planned for a detonation this coming Wednesday, saying the weather was most favorable that day.

The Army had no immediate comment about the court ruling or the president’s social media post.

Environmentalists sued last week to stop the detonation, calling into question an emergency permit approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that cleared the way for the operation. The court temporarily halted the permit, prompting the Army to argue that it didn’t need authorization after all given that it was an emergency.

An attorney for the environmentalists made clear Monday that the legal challenge centers on the validity of the permit, not the Army’s decision to move forward with the detonation under the emergency provision.

“If they have information that leads them to believe that this is truly an emergency, they should act in the interest of the public,” said Rachel Rintelmann, an attorney with Earthjustice. She added that Trump’s post only adds further confusion to what has been a chaotic time for some residents in Iowa.

“If the Army has changed its plans, it has a duty to inform the public,” she said. “The people of Iowa deserve better than this.”

Trump says he'd blame incoming governor for any ‘death or destruction’

“I feel the proper course is to get rid of this longterm problem but, at the same time, have ordered the Military not to do so until such time as the Eighth Circuit agrees that we can go forward," Trump posted.

If incoming Gov.-elect Rob Sand and the court don’t agree, Trump said the administration will have no choice but to not proceed with the planned detonation, adding that he would hold the incoming governor responsible for “any and all death or destruction caused by this very unfortunate, and longterm, situation.”

Sand said in a social media post on Sunday that because of previous decisions that have already been made, “No good options exist and the situation is more dangerous and unpredictable than it ever should have been.”

He questioned why a contract to remove the explosive risk was canceled, why nothing was done and “why we are rushing to demolition now in late November.”

“The safety of Iowans should be the top priority of everyone involved,” he said. “All relevant federal, state and local government resources should be focused on protecting everyone that could be impacted.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds activated the state emergency management office on Friday. The state also created a dedicated website for information about the operation.

Residents left in limbo as they prepare for detonation

Some residents near Middletown, where the ammunition plant is located, have been sealing their windows and doors as a precaution to keep out any lead dust that might result from the detonation. Others who live farther away were raising concern on social media about the possible paths that the plume could take depending on shifts in the wind.

Officials acknowledge that lead is toxic and have recommended that people stay indoors whenever the detonation happens and clean off outdoor surfaces with water afterwards to limit exposure to any lead particles.

Middletown Mayor Rodney Johnson said the detonation must take place “so we can move on with our lives.”

“Improper storage and disposal is where things go wrong,” he said on social media.

Leaders of states that border Iowa also expressed concern. Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe said authorities don’t believe there will be significant health effects to people and livestock, but state agencies are working to establish additional monitoring of air and water quality, public health and agriculture resources.

“But I want to emphasize: this is a federal operation,” Kehoe said. “The states of Iowa, Missouri and Illinois do not have a say on when this is conducted. I do join my fellow governors and agency officials in neighboring states in their frustration for how this has been handled.”

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, of Wisconsin, sent Army Secretary Adam Telle a letter Monday expressing “alarm and disapproval” over the handling of the material in Iowa.

Army says plans are aimed at avoiding something worse

In court filings over the weekend, Army Col. Aaron Teller, a munitions emergency response specialist, explained that less liquid inside the barrels means the solution inside is more susceptible to freezing, which increases the sensitivity of the crystals that have formed around the inside of the rim and underside of the lids.

“Even a small amount of friction can break the crystal formation, causing an explosive chain reaction,” he said in his declaration to the court.

In March, staff at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant found several dozen barrels of degraded lead azide, which is used in munitions production. Crystallization of the material created an unstable and dangerous situation, prompting the Army to assemble experts in munitions chemistry, engineering and environmental safety to come up with a plan.

According to EPA documents, alternatives such as neutralizing and decomposing the drums’ contents with other chemicals were considered. But officials said handling the drums would increase the probability of an accidental, fatal detonation.

The environmental groups disagreed, arguing in their court filings that other alternatives were not fully considered. They also criticized officials for not sharing more information with the public.

Officials contend that the risk of an uncontrolled explosion is growing, particularly as temperatures drop. They said there is a risk that the chemicals may explode as temperatures are expected to drop below 30 degrees Fahrenheit (-1 Celsius) in the coming days.

Experts say there are no easy answers

Lead azide is “very sensitive” and also susceptible to heat, freezing, shock, friction and “all sorts of things that could cause an accidental detonation,” said John Goodpaster, a chemistry professor at Indiana University, Indianapolis. It’s also old, which increases the risk because explosives become increasingly unstable as they age, he said.

Add in the environmental threat caused by the lead that will escape into the atmosphere and the challenge is significant, Goodpaster said.

“I do not envy the Army,” Goodpaster said. “They are in a situation where they’ve got a large amount of very dangerous material and not very many good options in terms of trying to dispose of it.”

But it’s impossible to predict when it could explode on its own, he said.

“The longer we wait, the longer the risk accumulates that they might have an accidental explosion,” Goodpaster said.

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Associated Press writers Scott Bauer in Madison, Wisconsin, and Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix contributed.

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