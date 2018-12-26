Trump to boy: Believing in Santa at 7 is 'marginal'

WASHINGTON - The partial government shutdown didn't stop President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump from taking calls from the nation's children on Christmas Eve.
The first couple helped children track Santa via the NORAD Tracks Santa program, The Associated Press reported.
The program wasn’t affected by the government shutdown, because it’s run by volunteers at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado and uses preapproved funding, the AP reported.
Trump asked a 7-year-old boy if he was still a believer in Santa before adding, “Because at 7, it’s marginal, right?”
Mrs. Trump said on Twitter that helping children track Santa has become one of her favorite traditions.
Helping children across the country track #Santa is becoming one of my favorite traditions! @Potus and I enjoyed working with @NORADSanta - #ChristmasEve pic.twitter.com/CYNkARbFaI— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 25, 2018
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
