0 Trump to sign spending bill, declare national emergency

WASHINGTON - As a Friday night deadline to avoid another partial government shutdown looms, congressional lawmakers are expected to vote Thursday on a bipartisan border security compromise that would fund the government until September and give President Donald Trump less than a quarter of the $5.7 billion he wanted to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Deep in the 1700+ pages of the Congressional spending deal unveiled late last night - a federal pay raise, death payments, trucking sugar beets, and more https://t.co/T9Y4nAHeG5 pic.twitter.com/0qp7cABmYY — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) February 14, 2019

Update 3:15 p.m. EST Feb. 14: Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that President Donald Trump is going to sign a border deal and at the same time issue a national emergency declaration.

McConnell: "He's prepared to sign the bill. He will also be issuing a national emergency declaration at the same time" — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) February 14, 2019

Update 12:40 p.m. EST Feb. 14: Trump said in a tweet Thursday that he and his team were reviewing the funding bill proposed by legislators.

Reviewing the funding bill with my team at the @WhiteHouse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2019

Congress is expected to vote Thursday on the bipartisan accord to prevent another partial federal shutdown ahead of Friday's deadline.

Trump has not definitively said whether he’ll sign the bill if it passes the legislature. The bill would fund several departments, including Agriculture, Justice and State, until Sept. 30 but it includes only $1.4 billion to build new barriers on the border. Trump had asked Congress to provide $5.7 billion in funding.

Update 9:55 a.m. EST Feb. 14: The more than 1,600-page compromise, made up of seven different funding bills, was unveiled early Thursday. It includes $1.4 billion to build new barriers on the border and over $1 billion to fund other border security measures.

If passed, the bill would prevent a partial government shutdown like the 35-day closure that started after lawmakers failed to reach a compromise in December.

President Donald Trump has given mixed signals in recent days over whether he plans to sign the bill or not. He’s told reporters in recent days that a second government shutdown as federal workers continue to dig out from the last closure “would be a terrible thing.” However, Adam Kennedy, the deputy director of White House communications, told NPR that the president “doesn’t want his hands tied on border security.”

"I think the president is going to fully review the bill," Kennedy said. "I think he wants to review it before he signs it."

﻿Original report: President Donald Trump is expected to sign the deal lawmakers have hammered out to avoid a second shutdown, CNN is reporting.

On Tuesday, Trump said he was “not happy” with the spending plan negotiators came up with Monday night, CNN reported. That deal includes $1.375 billion in funding for border barriers, but not a concrete wall, according to Cox Media Group Washington correspondent Jamie Dupree.

“It’s not doing the trick,” Trump said, adding that he is “considering everything” when asked whether a national emergency declaration was on the table.

He said that if there is another shutdown, it would be “the Democrats’ fault.”

Trump also took to Twitter later Tuesday, claiming that the wall is already being built.

I want to thank all Republicans for the work you have done in dealing with the Radical Left on Border Security. Not an easy task, but the Wall is being built and will be a great achievement and contributor toward life and safety within our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2019

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

