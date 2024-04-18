Trump trial updates: A juror is dismissed after she says her identity was compromised

This is Yahoo News' succinct update on the criminal and civil cases against former President Donald Trump. Here are the latest developments:

🚨 What happened today

A juror who was seated in Trump’s hush money trial earlier this week was dismissed after expressing concerns that her identity had been revealed by the media, and Trump was seen briefly using his cellphone, flouting courtroom rules.

📌 Tell me more

Shortly after jury selection resumed Thursday morning, Judge Juan Merchan informed lawyers for both the prosecution and defense that a juror who had been sworn in Tuesday was dismissed.

The juror told the judge that aspects of her identity had been publicly revealed, and that she felt intimidated by the press.

"We just lost what probably would've been a very good juror," Merchan said.

The judge told the media to refrain from publishing information that could reveal the identities of jurors, especially given the historic nature of the case. “There's a reason this is an anonymous jury," he said.

Six jurors have been seated — and six more are needed to fill out the 12-member panel, with another six to be chosen as alternates.

Trump, who is required by law to attend the trial, was seen using his cellphone at the defense table, openly flouting the rules of the courtroom.

According to reporters inside the courthouse, the former president’s lawyer Todd Blanche told him to stop, and Trump put his phone away.

