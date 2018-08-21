TSA officer breaks it down in dance battle with young flyer

NEWARK, N.J. - A TSA agent brought smiles to the security line after he showed off his dance moves and competition skills with a young flyer.
Joshua McCall noticed a boy was dancing as his family of five was going through security at Newark Liberty International Airport, USA Today reported.
The boy then challenged McCall to a dance-off.
The TSA posted the ensuing battle to its Instagram account, where it took off.
New Jersey TSA federal security director Tom Carter said employees accept dancing challenges as long as all passengers are secure, according to the Instagram post, USA Today reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}