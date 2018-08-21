  • TSA officer breaks it down in dance battle with young flyer

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NEWARK, N.J. - A TSA agent brought smiles to the security line after he showed off his dance moves and competition skills with a young flyer.

    Joshua McCall noticed a boy was dancing as his family of five was going through security at Newark Liberty International Airport, USA Today reported.

    The boy then challenged McCall to a dance-off. 

    The TSA posted the ensuing battle to its Instagram account, where it took off. 

    A post shared by TSA (@i_love_tsa) on

    New Jersey TSA federal security director Tom Carter said employees accept dancing challenges as long as all passengers are secure, according to the Instagram post, USA Today reported.

