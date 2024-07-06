Twins' Jose Miranda becomes fourth player in MLB history to get hits in 12 consecutive at-bats

Minnesota Twins third baseman Jose Miranda tied a Major League Baseball record on Saturday by getting a hit in his 12th consecutive at-bat. He became only the fourth player in MLB history to accomplish the feat.

Miranda, 26, tied the record with singles in the second and fourth innings against Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown. The players he joined are way back in MLB's history books: Johnny Kling of the Chicago Cubs (1902), the Boston Red Sox's Pinky Higgins (1938) and Walt Dropo of the Detroit Tigers (1952).

However, the third-year major leaguer compiled the longest consecutive hit streak since MLB expanded in 1961. Boston's Dustin Pedroia got hits in 11 straight at-bats in 2016, while Bernie Williams of the New York Yankees did it in 2002.

Miranda was hit by a pitch in his first plate appearance on Saturday, giving him 13 consecutive plate apperances in which he reached base. That set a Twins franchise record and was the longest streak since Kevin Youkilis did it for the Red Sox in 2009. However, Miranda fell short of the MLB record of 17 by Piggy Ward in 1893.

The streak ended in the sixth inning when Miranda flied out to left center field. The crowd at Target Field gave him an ovation for his achievement.

"All the hard work pays off and stuff like this, you don't see every day," Miranda told Bally Sports North's Audra Martin after the game. "It's awesome to be a part of this."

Miranda put himself in an excellent position to tie the record on Friday night, going 4-for-4 with a home run. With that, he broke the Twins' franchise record with 10 hits in 10 consecutive plate appearances, passing a mark previously set by Mickey Hatcher, Todd Walker and Hall of Famer Tony Oliva.

The last major leaguer to get hits in 10 straight at-bats was Corey Dickerson, who did it for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022.

For the season, Miranda is batting .328 with a .901 OPS, 20 doubles, nine home runs and 43 RBI in 262 plate appearances.

Miranda's achievement came in a 9–3 win for the Twins over the Astros.