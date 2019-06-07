Two boys hurt in Arizona after wind tosses trampoline over wall

Two Arizona boys were blown over a wall while enjoying Memorial Day on a trampoline.
11-year-olds Gavin Reynolds and Rhode Hill were jumping on a backyard trampoline when a sudden gust of wind picked up the trampoline and blew it over a 10 foot tall privacy wall into the street.
Reynolds was not seriously injured, but Hill suffered a fractured elbow and pelvis injury.
The two boys say they learned how important it is to tie down trampolines.
