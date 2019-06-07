  • Two boys hurt in Arizona after wind tosses trampoline over wall

    Updated:

    Two Arizona boys were blown over a wall while enjoying Memorial Day on a trampoline.

    11-year-olds Gavin Reynolds and Rhode Hill were jumping on a backyard trampoline when a sudden gust of wind picked up the trampoline and blew it over a 10 foot tall privacy wall into the street.

    Reynolds was not seriously injured, but Hill suffered a fractured elbow and pelvis injury.

    The two boys say they learned how important it is to tie down trampolines.

     

