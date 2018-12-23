Two cousins arrested after 2017 road rage incident killed 2-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police arrested two cousins Saturday in connection with the death of a 2-year-old girl, who was shot and killed during a road rage incident in 2017.
Laylah Washington was shot as she was riding with her mother in a white Nissan Maxima on June 11, 2017.
Laylah died from her injuries two days later.
Tylan McCray, 21, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. His cousin, Brandon McCray, 19, was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
During the investigation, video footage was found. Multiple witnesses and persons of interest were interviewed at the time.
Both suspects were identified through a CrimeStoppers tip on the one-year anniversary of Laylah’s death in June and the efforts of homicide investigators.
