  • Two hurt after naked driver crashes into condo

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. - Two people were injured when a naked driver crashed into a Colorado condominium building early Wednesday, KDVR reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The man, driving a 2013 Nissan sedan, crashed into the building around 2:28 a.m., KMGH reported. Carlo Perry told the television station that he woke up when he heard the crash and found the car in his apartment.

    "Well, we were in there dead sleep and I thought that the ceiling had caved in," Angela Perry told KMGH.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Angela Perry told the television station that she heard someone screaming, "Get me out, let me out." 

    The impact of the crash broke the apartment’s stove open, Carlo Perry told KMGH

    "They pulled the guy out of the car," he told the television station. "He was butt naked running around the parking lot from what I understood. High or drunk or whatever. (He) jumped in his car and peeled out and ran into the building. I just thank God we are all safe."

    Six apartment units were affected by the crash, KDVR reported. The driver and one apartment resident were taken to a hospital, the television station reported.

    The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories