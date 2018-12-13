Two hurt after naked driver crashes into condo

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. - Two people were injured when a naked driver crashed into a Colorado condominium building early Wednesday, KDVR reported.
The man, driving a 2013 Nissan sedan, crashed into the building around 2:28 a.m., KMGH reported. Carlo Perry told the television station that he woke up when he heard the crash and found the car in his apartment.
"Well, we were in there dead sleep and I thought that the ceiling had caved in," Angela Perry told KMGH.
South Metro Firefighters are on scene of a vehicle into an apartment building at 8828 E. Florida Ave. No one trapped, 2 people transported with minor injuries. 2 garden level apartments with major damage, technical rescue team on scene working on stabilizing the building. pic.twitter.com/iL2Q04dDNs— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 12, 2018
Angela Perry told the television station that she heard someone screaming, "Get me out, let me out."
The impact of the crash broke the apartment’s stove open, Carlo Perry told KMGH.
"They pulled the guy out of the car," he told the television station. "He was butt naked running around the parking lot from what I understood. High or drunk or whatever. (He) jumped in his car and peeled out and ran into the building. I just thank God we are all safe."
Six apartment units were affected by the crash, KDVR reported. The driver and one apartment resident were taken to a hospital, the television station reported.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
