Two men in their 70s get into physical fight over Costco samples, police say

Two men, ages 70 and 72, reportedly got in a physical fight after one of the men cut in line for Costco samples, according to police in Greenville, South Carolina.
The 70-year-old man told police he was waiting in line for a free piece of cheese when the 72-year-old man “cut in line, took some cheese and walked off,” according to a July 26 incident report.
The 70-year-old man got upset and told the older man “he could get in front of him because he knew he would just cut the line anyway,” police said.
The 72-year-old responded, “I will do it again,” which caused the other to reply, “You’re a jerk.”
That’s when things got physical and the older man struck the other man on the right side of his head, knocking off his hat and glasses, according to The State newspaper.
Greenville police said there are inconsistencies between the two men’s accounts of what happened.
The older man admitted to the altercation, but said the victim was “in his face” and balling up his fist, The State reported.
Investigators plan to review surveillance tape and are seeking any additional footage of the incident.
No arrests have been made.
