0 Two missing sisters found safe after surviving 44 hours in California wilderness

In the best possible scenario, rescuers found two missing sisters alive Sunday after they spent 44 hours lost in the rugged California wilderness, according to news reports.

Update 5:15 p.m. EST March 3: The young girls -- Leia Carrico, 8, and Caroline Carrico, 5 -- were found about 1.4 miles away from their home in Benbow, California, about 200 miles north of Sacramento, after wandering away Friday afternoon, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

#searchandrescue #update Leia and Caroline found safe by Piercy Volunteer Fire search team! — Humboldt County Sheriff (@HumCoSO) March 3, 2019

Both girls were wearing boots and investigators were able to find and follow their boot prints and granola wrappers that the two girls dropped along the way, NBC News reported.

Original story:

Missing sisters Officials in California are searching in Humboldt County for two sisters who wandered away from their home Friday, KPIX reported.

Leia Dorice Carrico, 8, and Caroline Rose Carrico, 5, were last seen outside their Benbow home around 2:30 p.m., the television station reported.

According to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, the girls are believed to have walked into the steeply terrained, wooded area near their home, KRCR reported.

Leia Carrico is described as a white female, 4 feet 2 inches tall, 85 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair, with a large freckle on her left cheek. She was last seen wearing a dark gray hooded long sleeve shirt and purple rain boots, KRON reported.

Caroline Rose Carrico is described as a white female, 3 feet 6 inches tall, 40 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair with bright purple streaks. She was last seen wearing a maroon rain jacket with white horses, blue jeans and pink boots, the television station reported.

“Nothing to report yet, but crews are still out tonight and remain hopeful," Samantha Karges, a spokeswoman with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, told KRCR. "They are conducting a 'mobile search,' which means we have deputies stationed around the search area driving nearby roads with their emergency lights on and listening. The hope is the girls will see the lights and call out. Search teams are also stationed close by to respond."

Anyone with information on the girls’ whereabouts can call a tip line at 707-441-5000.

