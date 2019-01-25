  • Two teens rescued from icy river after 'log-hopping adventure' goes awry

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    INDIANAPOLIS - Two Indiana teens were rescued from icy rivers Monday afternoon after a “log-hopping adventure” went awry, WXIN reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The teens, ages 17 and 18, were hiking along Buck Creek when they fell into the cold water shortly before 4 p.m., Indianapolis Fire Department officials told the television station.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Fire officials rescued the teens after they spent “30 frigid minutes” on a pile of logs after scrambling out of the river, WRTV reported. Neither teen had a cellphone, but a passerby saw them and alerted police, the television station reported.

    "Had they stayed on the normal path, they would've been fine," Indianapolis Fire Department spokeswoman Rita Reith told WRTV.

    Neither teen was injured, WXIN reported.

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories