Two teens rescued from icy river after 'log-hopping adventure' goes awry

INDIANAPOLIS - Two Indiana teens were rescued from icy rivers Monday afternoon after a “log-hopping adventure” went awry, WXIN reported.
The teens, ages 17 and 18, were hiking along Buck Creek when they fell into the cold water shortly before 4 p.m., Indianapolis Fire Department officials told the television station.
#IFD crews bring two hikers to safety after they say they fell into the water & spent 30 frigid minutes on this Buck Creek pile of logs @IndyParksandRec Southeastway Park. Thankfully both uninjured. #NoIceIsSafeIce pic.twitter.com/fsl4yhSHuy— IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) January 21, 2019
Fire officials rescued the teens after they spent “30 frigid minutes” on a pile of logs after scrambling out of the river, WRTV reported. Neither teen had a cellphone, but a passerby saw them and alerted police, the television station reported.
"Had they stayed on the normal path, they would've been fine," Indianapolis Fire Department spokeswoman Rita Reith told WRTV.
Neither teen was injured, WXIN reported.
