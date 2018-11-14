Uber driver accused of kidnapping, attacking 15-year-old girl

DENVER - An Uber driver in Denver is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a 15-year-old girl trying to get home from work over the weekend, according to KMGH-TV.
Ahmed Muse was arrested after allegedly refusing to drop the girl at her house and kissing her before finally letting her go, KMGH reported.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials said Muse is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, false imprisonment and harassment.
NEW: Uber spokesperson: “What’s been described is deeply troubling and upon learning of it we immediately removed the driver's access to the app. We stand ready to assist the law enforcement investigation in any way possible.” https://t.co/Dp769Hll9M— Blair Miller (@blairmiller) November 13, 2018
When Muse picked up the girl at 10 p.m. Saturday, there was another passenger in the car so the girl sat in the front seat. Instead of dropping her off at her home, Muse allegedly bypassed her home to take the other passenger to his destination first, before returning to her house, according to the news station.
The girl told deputies Muse locked the car door, refusing to let her out, and forcibly kissing her, before allowing her to leave.
Uber fired the driver and issued a statement on the incident, KMGH reported.
“What’s been described is deeply troubling and upon learning of it we immediately removed the driver's access to the app," an Uber spokesperson said in a statement to KMGH.
Uber said it would cooperate with law enforcement during the investigation.
