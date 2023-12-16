UCLA vs. Boise State: How to watch tonight's LA Bowl NCAA college football game

The regular NCAA college football season is over, and now, it's time for the bowl games, including the LA Bowl game. This year, UCLA (7-5) will play it's last game as a member of the Pac-12 Conference against the Boise State Broncos (8-5). The Bruins are favored to win over the Broncos headed into tonight's game. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the UCLA vs. Boise State LA Bowl game, plus the rest of the schedule for the 2023 NCAA college football season bowl games.

How to watch the UCLA vs. Boise State game:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Game: UCLA vs. Boise State

Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo

When is the LA Bowl game?

The UCLA Bruins face the Boise State Broncos this Saturday (tonight!), Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the UCLA vs. Boise State game on?

Tonight's Bruins vs. Broncos game will air on ABC — which you may get as a free channel over-the-air. Don't have access to ABC or live TV? Here's what we recommend for streaming tonight's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

College football bowl games:

Friday, Dec. 15

UAlbany at South Dakota State (FCS Semifinals) | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

North Central (IL) vs. Cortland (DIII National Championship) — Stagg Bowl (at Salem, Virginia) | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Saturday, Dec. 16

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio (Myrtle Beach Bowl) | 11 a.m. | ESPN

Florida A&M vs. Howard (Celebration Bowl) | 12 p.m. | ABC

Colorado School of Mines vs. Harding (DII National Championship at McKinney, Texas) | 1 p.m. | ESPNU

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana (New Orleans Bowl) | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN

Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State (Cure Bowl) | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

North Dakota State at Montana (FCS Semifinals) | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Fresno State vs. New Mexico State (New Mexico Bowl) | 5:45 p.m. | ESPN

UCLA vs. Boise State (LA Bowl) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Texas Tech vs. Cal (Independence Bowl) | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN

Monday, Dec. 18

Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion (Famous Toastery Bowl) | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Marshall vs. UTSA (Frisco Bowl) | 9 p.m. | ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 21

USF vs. Syracuse (Boca Raton Bowl) | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Dec. 22

Georgia Tech vs. UCF (Gasparilla Bowl) | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 23

Troy vs. Duke (Birmingham Bowl) | 12 p.m. | ABC

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois (Camellia Bowl) | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Air Force vs James Madison (Armed Forces Bowl) | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Georgia State vs. Utah State (Famous Idaho Potato Bowl) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama (68 Ventures Bowl) | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Northwestern vs. Utah (Las Vegas Bowl) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina (Hawai'i Bowl) | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (Quick Lane Bowl) | 2 p.m. | ESPN

Texas State vs. Rice (First Responder Bowl) | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN

Kansas vs. UNLV (Guaranteed Rate Bowl) | 9 p.m. | ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech (Military Bowl) | 2 p.m. | ESPN

North Carolina vs. West Virginia (Duke's Mayo Bowl) | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 15 Louisville vs. Southern Cal (Holiday Bowl) | 8 p.m. | FOX

No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (Texas Bowl) | 9 p.m. | ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 28

No. 24 SMU vs. Boston College (Fenway Bowl) | 11 a.m. | ESPN

Rutgers vs. Miami (Fla.) (Pinstripe Bowl) | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN

No. 18 NC State vs. No. 25 Kansas State (Pop-Tarts Bowl) | 5:45 p.m. | ESPN

No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona (Alamo Bowl) | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Dec. 29

No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky (Gator Bowl) | 12 p.m. | ESPN

No. 16 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 Oregon State (Sun Bowl) | 2 p.m. | CBS

Memphis vs. Iowa State (Liberty Bowl) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri (Cotton Bowl) | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 30

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 11 Ole Miss (Peach Bow)l | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Auburn vs. Maryland (Music City Bowl) | 2 p.m. | ABC

No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia (Orange Bowl) | 4 p.m. | ESPN

Wyoming vs. Toledo (Arizona Bowl) | 4:30 p.m. | Barstool

Monday, Jan. 1

No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin (ReliaQuest Bowl) | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee (Citrus Bowl) | 1 p.m. | ABC

No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty (Fiesta Bowl) | 1 p.m. | ESPN

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama (CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl) | 5 p.m. | ESPN

No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas (CFP Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl) | 8:45 p.m. | ESPN

Which channels is college football on?

The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.

Every way to watch college football in 2023: