UConn F Ayanna Patterson to miss season for knee surgery; third Husky out since June

UConn will go without Forward Ayanna Patterson for the rest of the 2023-24 season due to a left knee injury. The news announced Friday, after she underwent surgery at UConn Health.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore's current status was an expected update for fans, who haven't seen her play since last season. She averaged 2.2 points and 2.2 rebounds over 30 games during her freshman year.

Patterson was struggling with her knee prior to her arrival at Storrs, according to UConn head coach Geno Auriemma.

"Ayanna's been dealing with patellar tendonitis since high school. She's been rehabbing and undergoing treatments and decided with our medical staff that it was time to take care of the issue," Auriemma said in a statement released by the program. "We'll support Yanna through her rehab process and we anticipate she'll make a full recovery. We look forward to having her back with the team on the court."

The 17th-ranked Huskies can't seem to escape injuries. Guard Azzi Fudd tore the ACL and medial meniscus in her right knee at practice last month, an injury that will also keep her out for the season. Like Patterson, Fudd dealt with knee injuries before her collegiate career began.

UConn lost players to various injuries last season as well, including star guard Paige Bueckers (ACL) and top recruit Ice Brady (ACL). The team reached a tough personnel low during the 2022-23 campaign, falling down to just eight healthy players.

Even with Bueckers back on the court, UConn's tally of players out for 2023-24 is up to three. Freshman center Jana El Alfy is redshirting due to an Achilles injury she sustained in July.

Multiple UConn women's basketball alum publicly reacted to the news about Patterson, the latest chapter in UConn's saga of injuries.

Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes noted that injuries have been relentless for the Huskies. She played in four consecutive Final Fours during her collegiate career, as UConn three-peated the national championship title from 2013 to 2015.

Damn, UConn really can’t catch a break. I hate injuries — Kiah Stokes (@kstokes41) December 15, 2023

Bria Hartley joined the Huskies in 2010 and was selected seventh overall in the 2014 WNBA Draft. She noted her former team has been faced with consistent injury absences for the last four years.

Nah uconn injuries the last 4 years been insane. — Bria Hartley (@Breezyyy14) December 15, 2023

UConn's women's basketball dynasty isn't necessarily over amid all of the injuries, but the team will need to make some changes this season to support Bueckers.

The current group's endurance will be put to the test on Saturday, as their matchup with No. 18 Louisville marks a three-game stretch in just five days.