UFC 291 live tracker: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 updates, highlights and analysis

Are you ready for UFC 291? On Saturday, one of the best fights in UFC history gets a rematch. Lightweights Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje return to the Octagon to face one another.

The PPV main card will also feature a co-main event between former champion Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira, plus more UFC action worth tuning in for. If you’re looking for ways to watch UFC 291, know this: Poirier vs. Gaethje will be available only as a pay-per-view fight through ESPN+, with prelims airing on ABC, ESPN and streaming free on ESPN+ for subscribers.

Don't want to miss out on the action? Below is how to watch the big fight Saturday night, including start times, Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 fight card details, how to stream the UFC 291 prelims, UFC predictions and more. And follow all of the action with our live updates below.

UFC 291 main card, odds (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+PPV)

• Lightweight: Dustin Poirier (-130) vs. Justin Gaethje (+110)• Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz (-120) vs. Alex Pereira (+100)• Welterweight: Stephen Thompson (-225) vs. Michel Pereira (+175)• Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis (-165) vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima (+140)• Lightweight: Tony Ferguson (+260) vs. Bobby Green (-350)• Welterweight: Michael Chiesa (+130) vs. Kevin Holland (-160)

UFC 291 prelims card, odds (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Trevin Giles (+240) vs. Gabriel Bonfim (-300)• Flyweight: CJ Vergara (-175) vs. Vinicius Salvador (+145)• Middleweight: Roman Kopylov (-225) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (+185)• Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers

UFC 291 early prelims card, odds (Start time 7p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+/UFC FightPass)

• Welterweight: Matthew Semelsberger (-145) vs. Uroš Medić (+120)• Women's flyweight: Miranda Maverick (-350) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (+275)

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Prelims time: 8 p.m. ET

Main card time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV/Streaming:ESPN+

UFC 291 will take place Saturday, July 29, 2023.

This Saturday, UFC 291 kicks off with the preliminary bouts at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

