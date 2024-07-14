UFC fighters rally around longtime fan Donald Trump after rally shooting

No sports and its athletes are more intertwined with Donald Trump than the UFC, which the former president helped survive in its turbulent first few years of existence.

On Saturday, that affinity was apparent as UFC figures from across the promotion showed their support for Trump after a shooting at his rally that left him and bloody and two people dead, including the shooter.

That included inside the Octagon, when lightweight Evan Elder used part of his postfight interview to wish Trump well and show his support for his 2024 campaign:

a UFC Fighter Evan Elder already reacting to Trump getting shot live during his fight 😭



"i heard they just tried to whack my boy Trump, im glad that man's okay, long live Trump, lets go baby Trump 2024" pic.twitter.com/rgLdcv0JPN — SOUND (@itsavibe) July 14, 2024

The UFC features a roster of fighters that is one of the most conservative bodies of athletes in sports, with promotion president Dana White a longtime supporter and friend of Trump. White has celebrated Trump at both the 2016 and 2020 Republican National Conventions, and is scheduled to speak directly before him next week at the 2024 RNC.

White responded to the news of the shooting on Instagram, posting a photo of Trump holding up a fist as Secret Service agents enclose him with the following caption:

"I'm on a plane right now flying to Italy and my phone has been blowing up with text messages from people informing me @realdonaldtrump was shot. I am absolutely SICK to my stomach and in complete shock. I still don't know how bad it is or if he's ok. But @mickmaynard2 just sent me this picture and I'm praying President Trump is 100% healthy. This image perfectly reflects EXACTLY the man I know Donald Trump to be. He is the toughest, most resilient, AMERICAN BAD ASS on this planet. I hope the weak coward that shot him gets what he deserves, and I can't WAIT to stand up on stage with him on Thursday and introduce him at the Republican National Convention and tell the WORLD exactly the character of the friend and man I KNOW!!"

White and Trump's business relationship goes back to the early 2000s, when Trump allowed the UFC to stage some of its events during an era of intense regulatory scrutiny over the nascent sport. More recently, Trump said he pitched White on a league of only migrant fighters.

Trump has appeared frequently as past UFC events, where he always receives a raucous applause from the attendees. He received a similar reception on social media from UFC athletes, some of which expressed their personal admiration for him and some who simply expressed shock at the events:

A 78 year old multiple billionaire he should be on a yacht on the med touring golf courses. But he is not. He is in Pennsylvania spitting out bullets! Running for the love of his country! God speed Donald! God bless the United States 🙏❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 13, 2024

There is about to be an uprise in this country like we have never seen before! Pray for Trump! #Trump #JesusHelpUsAll 🙏🏼🇺🇸 — Ian Heinisch (@ianheinischmma) July 13, 2024

Doesn’t matter what side of the political fence you’re on, this is major foul play! I heard they put the shooter down? Waiting for more updates. A fair fight for the office is better than someone trying to take the oppositions life. https://t.co/ncLId8w0xL — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 13, 2024

God loves this man! I’m happy that President Trump is ok. The left knows no bounds! They say they are the non violent ones. They will stop at nothing! Make sure you take screen shots of any leftist celebrating what happened today. pic.twitter.com/hL16Zuxzy2 — Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) July 13, 2024

Glad President Trump is okay! Praying for him and his Family!!! — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 14, 2024

Butler, PA is a tiny town in Pennsylvania btw. I did a photoshoot in Cabot, PA with a sponsor and stopped by the boys and girls club in Butler to speak to some kids. Haven’t been there since. Just crazy. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 14, 2024

Trump is an utter savage... Man gets shot and still is for his people...



Utter savage.... — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) July 13, 2024

President Trump is the toughest man on the face of this earth. God bless him and his family right now 🙏🇺🇸 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) July 13, 2024

This is insane! https://t.co/Q7pSv9VGXh — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 13, 2024

There was, however, at least one conspiracy theorist in the group.