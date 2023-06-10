UFC schedule: Fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

Saturday, June 10, 2023 - Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Women's bantamweight: Amanda Nunes (C) vs. Irene Aldana• Lightweight: Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush• Welterweight: Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt • Lightweight: Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr • Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov (-170) vs. Chris Curtis (+140) • Women's flyweight: Miranda Maverick (-250) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (+200) • Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi (EV) vs. Aoriqileng (-120) • Featherweight: Kyle Nelson (+210) vs. Blake Bilder (-260)

Early prelims - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+, UFC FightPass)

• Flyweight: David Dvorak (-275) vs. Steve Erceg (+225) • Women's strawweight: Diana Belbita (-130) vs. Maria Oliveira (+110)

UFC Vegas 75: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Saturday, June 17, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier• Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva• Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan vs. Christian Leroy Duncan• Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Miles Johns• Lightweight: Manuel Torres vs. Nikolas Motta• Featherweight: Pat Sabatini vs. Lucas Almeida• Flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Felipe Bunes• Flyweight: Jimmy Flick vs. Alessandro Costa • Welterweight: Nicolas Dalby vs. Muslim Salikhov• Flyweight: Carlos Hernandez vs. Denys Bondar• Bantamweight: Dan Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence• Bantamweight: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Cristian Quiñonez• Women's flyweight: Tereza Bledá vs. Gabriella Fernandes• Light heavyweight: Zac Pauga vs. Modestas Bukauskas

UFC Jacksonville: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Saturday, June 24, 2023 - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Fight card - 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

• Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria• Women's flyweight: Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber• Middleweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Sedriques Dumas• Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin• Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva• Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Phil Rowe• Heavyweight: Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa• Featherweight: David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos• Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman• Lightweight: Mateusz Rębecki vs. Loik Radzhabov• Women's strawweight: Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson• Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

UFC Vegas 76: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

Saturday, July 1, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

UFC 290: Alex Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez

Saturday, July 8, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+ PPV)

• Featherweight: Alex Volkanovski (C) vs. Yair Rodriguez (IC)• Flyweight: Brandon Moreno (C) vs. Alexandre Pantoja• Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis• Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker• Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore• Welterweight: Sean Brady vs. Jack Della Maddalena• Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Manel Kape• Women's strawweight: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes• Welterweight: Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

UFC Vegas 77: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Saturday, July 15, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

• Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

UFC London: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

Saturday, July 22, 2023 - O2 Arena in London

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura• Women's flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko• Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Álvarez• Women's bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad• Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili• Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Farès Ziam • Welterweight: Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons

UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2

Saturday, July 29, 2023 - Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje• Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira • Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green• Middleweight: Paulo Costa vs. Ikram Aliskerov• Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira• Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima• Welterweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 - TD Garden in Boston

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling (C) vs. Sean O'Malley• Women's strawweight: Zhang Weili (C) vs. Amanda Lemos

UFC 293: TBD

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2023 - Sydney, Australia

Fight card - TBD

UFC 294: TBD

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Fight card - TBD