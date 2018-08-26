  • Unmanned boat circles in water for 2 hours

    By: KIRO7.com

    NORMANDY PARK, Wash. - An empty boat circled the water for two hours near Normandy Park in Burien on Friday after the pilot fell overboard. 

    The U.S. Coast Guard said they received a report after 4 p.m. that a man on the vessel had been doing sharp turns and went overboard.

    The man then swam to shore.

    The King County Fire Department checked on the boat’s operator to make sure he wasn't injured. 

    Police said there were six gallons of fuel on board. They had to wait about two hours for the gas to run out before towing the boat to a nearby marina.

     

