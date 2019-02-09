US Marshals asking for public's help to find woman wanted for 'brutal murder' of boyfriend

DETROIT - The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public to help them find a woman who is wanted for murdering her boyfriend.
According to a Friday news release, the U.S. Marshals Service Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team is seeking to locate 39-year-old Tamera Renee Williams. The team said Williams murdered David Carter, 39, on or about Sept. 29, 2018.
“The 24th District Court issued a felony warrant was (sic) against Tamera Renee Williams, 39, on Dec. 20, 2018, for first-degree homicide, disinterring a dead body, and tampering with evidence following the murder,” the news release said.
It is believed that Williams fled Michigan around mid-October 2018. Since she was named a person of interest, she has not been seen or heard from, according to U.S. Marshals.
“Williams has worked in the medical field and as a travel agent. She is known to be a world traveler and has ties throughout the U.S.,” the release said.
“Williams also has close involvement with the Order of the Eastern Star. She should be considered armed and dangerous. “
According to photos provided by U.S. Marshals, Williams has a tattoo of six roses on her upper arm and short-length hair in locs with blonde highlights.
The U.S. Marshals ask those with information call its 24-hour tip line at 313-234-5600 or email at usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.
