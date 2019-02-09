  • US Marshals asking for public's help to find woman wanted for 'brutal murder' of boyfriend

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    DETROIT - The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public to help them find a woman who is wanted for murdering her boyfriend.

    According to a Friday news release, the U.S. Marshals Service Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team is seeking to locate 39-year-old Tamera Renee Williams. The team said Williams murdered David Carter, 39, on or about Sept. 29, 2018.

    >> Read more trending news 

    “The 24th District Court issued a felony warrant was (sic) against Tamera Renee Williams, 39, on Dec. 20, 2018, for first-degree homicide, disinterring a dead body, and tampering with evidence following the murder,” the news release said.

    It is believed that Williams fled Michigan around mid-October 2018. Since she was named a person of interest, she has not been seen or heard from, according to U.S. Marshals.

    TRENDING NOW:

    “Williams has worked in the medical field and as a travel agent. She is known to be a world traveler and has ties throughout the U.S.,” the release said.

    “Williams also has close involvement with the Order of the Eastern Star. She should be considered armed and dangerous. “

    According to photos provided by U.S. Marshals, Williams has a tattoo of six roses on her upper arm and short-length hair in locs with blonde highlights.

    The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public to help them find Tamera Renee Williams, who is wanted for murdering her boyfriend. Pictured is a tattoo on Williams' arm.
    U.S. Marshals Service

    The U.S. Marshals ask those with information call its 24-hour tip line at 313-234-5600 or email at usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories