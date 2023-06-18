U.S. Open 2023 Round 4: How to watch the golf championship, TV schedule, tee times and live updates

It's tee time for the final round of the U.S. Open. Some of golf's biggest names are on the North Course of the LA Country Club this week, including defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. This year's tournament comes during a controversial time for the PGA, which recently announced its decision to merge with the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf to create a new golf league. The new golf entity will be funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, and has already drawn criticism from athletes, fans of the sport and even the U.S. Senate. There will no doubt be some tension on the green at this year's U.S. Open.

Here's what you need to know about tuning in to watch all the action unfold this Sunday at the 2023 U.S. Open, including channels, streaming info, tournament schedule, tee times, odds and even where to buy last-minute tickets.

Where to watch U.S. Open

Dates: June 15-18, 2023

Location: North Course, Los Angeles Country Club

TV:NBC, USA Network

Streaming:Peacock, Sling TV

What channel is the U.S. Open on?

The 123rd U.S. Open golf championship will air on NBC and USA Network and stream on Peacock. Coverage will be split across the two channels and streaming platform. You can check out the exact coverage schedule below.

How to watch the U.S. Open Golf Championship without cable

U.S. Open live updates Sunday:

U.S. Open schedule

Here’s a breakdown of when and where you can watch coverage of the U.S. Open this year.

Thursday, June 15 (All times Eastern)

Round 1:

9:40 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Peacock)

1 p.m. – 8 p.m. (USA Network)

8 p.m. – 11 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

Friday, June 16

Round 2:

9:40 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Peacock)

1 p.m. – 8 p.m. (USA Network)

8 p.m. – 11 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

Saturday, June 17

Round 3:

1 p.m. – 11 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

Sunday, June 18

Round 4:

12 p.m. – 11 p.m. (Peacock)

Round 4 U.S. Open tee times:

Tee times listed in Eastern. For more tee times details, check out more of Yahoo Sports' coverage.

Tee No. 1

11:23 a.m. – Ryo Ishikawa

11:34 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Jacob Solomon

11:45 a.m. – Adam Svensson, Maxwell Moldovan (a)

11:56 a.m. – Ben Carr (a), David Puig

12:07 p.m. – Romain Langasque, Aldrich Potgieter (a)

12:18 p.m. – Abraham Ancer, Adam Hadwin

12:29 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Mackenzie Hughes

12:40 p.m. – Yuto Katsuragawa, Gordon Sargent (a)

12:51 p.m. – Jordan Smith, Sam Bennett

1:07 p.m. – Nick Hardy, Sebastián Muñoz

1:18 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Sahith Theegala

1:29 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Austin Eckroat

1:40 p.m. – Kevin Streelman, Sergio Garcia

1:51 p.m. – Sam Stevens, Tommy Fleetwood

2:02 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Dylan Wu

2:13 p.m. – Gary Woodland, Denny McCarthy

2:24 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Patrick Rodgers

2:35 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Brian Harman

2:51 p.m. – Justin Suh, Eric Cole

3:02 p.m. – Sam Burns, Keith Mitchell

3:13 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Joaquin Niemann

3:24 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton

3:35 p.m. – Cameron Young, Russell Henley

3:46 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Tony Finau

3:57 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick

4:08 p.m. – Padraig Harrington, Patrick Cantlay

4:19 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Viktor Hovland

4:35 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith

4:46 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim

4:57 p.m. – Ryutaro Nagano, Xander Schauffele

5:08 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Harris English

5:19 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

5:30 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark

2023 U.S. Open golf tickets

Right now, you can score a week-long pass to the 2023 U.S. Open starting at $1,630. Single day tickets start much lower, at around $196.