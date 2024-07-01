USMNT holds the fate of Berhalter's job vs. Uruguay, England finds a way to survive

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

The United States Men’s National Team has found themselves in a pretty dire situation as they’re set to face-off with Uruguay on Monday night in their final group match of the Copa America. After a disappointing loss to Panama in their previous match, they now desperately need to find a way to leave with a win in order to have a chance at getting into the next round.

However, much more might potentially be on the line for the US squad.

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss whether USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter’s job is on the line should the United States crash out of the tournament, as well as take a look at how they got into this situation and hope that they weren’t responsible for Tim Weah’s red card in their last match.

Also on this episode of The Cooligans, the guys breakdown the English national team's performance in their late win against Slovakia to keep their Euro hopes alive, Gareth Southgate's problem with not fully utilizing his bench and give a stark defense for captain Harry Kane's performance. Christian and Alexis also touch on Mexico getting knocked of the Copa America and if Belgium's squad is simply getting too old to compete following their loss to France.

(2:26) - Heavy implications for USMNT’s next match

(15:12) - USMNT’s possible lineup vs Uruguay

(22:02) - Mexico’s national teams’ mess

(33:12) - England finds magic late in the Euro

(43:00) - Fans getting on England’s performance

(50:25) - France knocks out Belgium in the Euro

Exclusive content:

This is where we put everything we shouldn't say 😉

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts