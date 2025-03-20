USMNT prepare for major litmus test, USL makes historic announcement & Anton Ferdinand on why West Ham is home

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros preview the USMNT’s upcoming nations league semi-final against Panama. They tell us who will be the US’s players to watch for as well as what players will have a point to prove going into this match.

Christian and Alexis then react to the bombshell news that USL will be introducing promotion and relegation to all three of their divisions starting the 2027/28 season. How much will this change the soccer landscape in America? Can USL legitimately compete with MLS after this change?

Later, Christian and Alexis bring on West Ham legend Anton Ferdinand ahead of the club’s summer trip to American to play in the Premier League summer series. The boys chat everything from Ferdinand’s football career to his current run on “Dancing on Ice”.

(7:20) - USMNT Nations League preview

(18:00) - USL announces promotion/relegation starting 2027

(39:15) - Anton Ferdinand joins the show

