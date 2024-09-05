USMNT September roster breakdown, Ariel Helwani joins the show & Rápido Reactions

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USMNT September roster on this episode of The Cooligans. They take a look at who's called up and what this window means for the team ahead of the potential appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as manager.

Christian and Alexis then sit down with Yahoo Sports’ newest addition, Ariel Helwani, to discuss his upcoming show in Las Vegas. They also confront the “beef” between Ariel and Christian and Ariel breaks down his soccer fandom.

Later, Christian and Alexis give their reactions to the latest soccer news around the world in their new segment, Rápido Reactions.

(9:21) - Taking a look at USMNT September roster & which players need to impress Pochettino

(22:02) - Welcome in Ariel Helwani to the show

(25:11) - Ariel explains how he became a Nottingham Forest fan

(38:22) - Ariel reveals live show from Las Vegas on Sept. 13

(42:52) - Ariel breaks down long standing “beef” with Dana White

(54:51) - Rápido Reactions: Man U, Declan Rice, Everton, Inter Miami & more

