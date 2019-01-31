USPS hikes Forever stamp price to 55 cents

Mailing a letter? You're going to have to fork over an extra nickel for that stamp.
According to The Associated Press, a first-class Forever stamp now costs 55 cents – a 10 percent hike from the previous price.
The change, which went into effect Sunday, is "the biggest price increase by total cents" ever for the U.S. Postal Service, the AP reported.
Shipping rates for packages also have increased. Sending a small flat-rate box now costs $7.90, up from $7.20. Meanwhile, the price of shipping a medium flat-rate box rose from $13.65 to $14.35. The rate for sending a large flat-rate box shot up, as well, rising from $18.90 to $19.95.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Wind chills in negative double digits; warnings, advisories in effect
- LIVE UPDATES: School closings and delays
- Bipartisan bill would withhold pay for president, VP, Congress during shutdowns
- VIDEO: Driver records aftermath of pileup in Michigan
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Looking for more shipping rates? Click here to see the complete price list on USPS.com.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}