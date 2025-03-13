Utica Comets GM trades son to Cleveland Monsters in exchange for future considerations

The Utica Comets, the AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, traded defenseman Will MacKinnon to the Cleveland Monsters on Thursday.

MacKinnon, 24, has no goals and four assists in 42 games this season. So going to the Columbus Blue Jackets' minor league affiliate doesn't appear to be a deal of any consequence. However, what makes this trade intriguing is that MacKinnon was traded by his father, Comets general manager Dan MacKinnon.

Additionally, MacKinnon was dealt away for future considerations — which could mean he was traded for nothing in return.

This appears to be one of the coldest examples of "sports is a business" adage. Could it be awkward between father and son if or when the MacKinnon gets together for family gatherings over the summer, or at Thanksgiving or Christmas?

<em>"Could you pass the gravy?""No, you get nothing, Dad! Just like when you traded me to Cleveland!"</em>

Yet as heartless as this transaction might seem, it's possible that Dan MacKinnon was doing his son a favor. Utica is last in the AHL's North Division at 23-26-4 and 14th in the Eastern Conference. The Comets will not be making the playoffs, even in a league where 23 of 32 teams qualify for the postseason.

However, the Monsters are fourth in the North Division at 28-18-5 and ninth in the East, which puts them in playoff position. Will MacKinnon is moving on up, as far as postseason contention goes. Family gatherings, if they take place, could be pleasant after all. Even more so if beverages are sipped from the Calder Cup.

In four professional seasons moving between the ECHL and AHL, MacKinnon has 11 goals and 31 points in 201 games. Prior to that, he played four seasons at the University of New Hampshire.