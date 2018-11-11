Veteran makes urns for fallen heroes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville National Cemetery in Florida says across the country, veterans' remains are buried in cardboard boxes.
“In my view, it’s not appropriate for a veteran to be laid to rest in a cardboard box,” said Mike DelPizzo.
When the Air Force veteran learned how often this happened, he reached out to the Jacksonville National Cemetery and offered to build urns.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mother says 'code word' prevented daughter's kidnapping
- Florida judge dismisses $5M lawsuit against McDonald's over slice of cheese
- 'SNL': Pete Davidson apologizes as Dan Crenshaw makes surprise appearance
- VIDEO: Police: Boy, 3, dies after accidentally shooting self
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
“I got the dimensions, made a few, brought them up there, I think within a month, I made the four I gave them. They called me – 'Can you make some more?'” says DelPizzo.
Now, requests are coming in from other states.
His count is up to 400 urns made, and at least six of that count are always at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Cemetery director Alphaeus Richburg said, “We have a lot of veterans that come through that are indigent – they just don’t have the funds.”
According to DelPizzo, as long as fellow veterans are in need. he’ll keep building urns.
“It’s my way of paying it forward, and the more I can do, the more I want to do," said DelPizzo.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}