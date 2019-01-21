0 Veteran meets girls who returned lost wallet to his doorstep

DETROIT - A disabled Marine Corps veteran in Detroit met the twin sisters who returned a wallet he lost to his doorstep last week, WJBK reported.

Marc Walsh lost his wallet in the snow, and it was found by 14-year-old sisters Makhia Vincent and Makyla Vincent as they walked to school, the television station reported. The girls brought it to Walsh’s home but he was away. However, a security camera at the residence caught the girls’ good deed.

“I'm so incredibly grateful, so grateful and humbled,” Walsh told WJBK.

Walsh’s wallet contained several hundred dollars in cash, credit cards and a military identification, the television station reported.

“Really heartbroken, I really didn't know what to do,” Walsh told WJBK.

The television station arranged a meeting Saturday between Walsh and the twins.

For the Vincent girls, thoughts of their grandfather weighed heavily in their decision to return the wallet.

“I read the veterans card and I was like, ‘I would hate if that was my granddad and that happened to him,’ so I knew we had to return it,” Makyla told WJBK.

The girls stood in front of the security camera and waved the wallet before dropping it on the doorstep.

Reaction to the girls’ honesty was positive and swift.

“All of a sudden we were all over the news and people are saying, ‘Thank you for turning it in’ and everything, it was great,” Makhia told the television station.

Walsh thanked the sisters and gave them all the cash that had been in his wallet when he lost it, WJBK reported.

“I feel really happy and grateful that I could help somebody because I know other people could have kept the money,” Makyla told the television station.

