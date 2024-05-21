Veteran WR DeVante Parker retiring after nine seasons in the league, just months after signing with Eagles

DeVante Parker is calling it a career.

The longtime wide receiver, who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, decided to retire on Monday night. The decision, he told ESPNs Adam Schefter, had a lot to do with wanting to spend more time with his family and his four children.

“I want to see my kids, spend quality time with them,” he said. “I want to be there for them whenever I can.”

After nine NFL seasons, Eagles WR DeVante Parker has decided to retire, he said Monday night.



As much as he looked forward to his time with the Eagles, Parker decided the time had come to spend more time with his family that includes his four children.



“I want to see my kids,… pic.twitter.com/enakIQc4LT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2024

Parker got his start with the Miami Dolphins, who selected him with the No. 14 overall pick in 2015 out of Louisville. He spent his first seven years in the league with the franchise, and he had a career-high 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns during the 2019 campaign.

He spent the last two seasons with the New England Patriots, and he had 394 yards on 33 catches in 2023. The Patriots went just 4-13 last season, which was Parker's only one in his career in which he didn't score a touchdown.

Parker signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Eagles this offseason, which would have marked his 10th year in the league. Instead, though, he’s opting to walk away.

In total, Parker finished with 5,660 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns throughout his career.