Vets deliver 19 Great Dane pups by C-section

KINGMAN, Ariz. - This was a great undertaking.
Eleven members of an animal hospital in Arizona helped deliver 19 Great Dane puppies from one mother Saturday morning, KNXV reported.
Staff members at Kingman Animal Hospital said all of the pups were healthy after delivery, and the mother was doing well after a cesarean section was performed on her, the television station reported.
“Thank you all for the kind words and congrats to the momma dog and our hard working staff that came in for this emergency,” the animal hospital posted on its Facebook page.
