Vice President Pence outlines plan for new Space Force by 2020

Pence says it's needed to ensure America's dominance in space amid heightened completion and threats from China and Russia. He says that while space was once peaceful and uncontested, it is now crowded and adversarial.
President Donald Trump has called for a "separate but equal" space force. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has endorsed plans to reorganize the military's space warfighting forces and create a new command, but has previously opposed launching an expensive separate new service.
Any proposal to create a new service would require congressional action.
TRENDING NOW:
- Murder suspect found in garbage can during SWAT standoff
- Breastfeeding mother responds to cover-up request with viral photo
- Parents say airline never notified them about unaccompanied children's diverted flight
- VIDEO: Former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner loses sexual assault appeal on ‘outercourse’ defense
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}