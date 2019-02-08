Video appears to show Alaska arson suspect tossing burning glove

ANCHORAGE, Ala. - A suspect in the arson of an Alaska sushi restaurant appears to run from the building with a flaming glove still on his hand before he tosses it aside in surveillance video.
A Monday morning fire destroyed Yakitori Sushi House in Anchorage, the Anchorage Daily News reported.
Surveillance video recorded two people breaking into the restaurant, according to a Facebook post by the Anchorage Police Department. Police believe the two suspects burglarized the restaurant before setting it on fire. How and why the fire was started is still under investigation, police said.
Cameras also recorded the suspects fleeing the scene.
“As the suspects were fleeing, it appears that the hand of one of the suspects was on fire,” the Anchorage Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. “The suspect removes his glove, which is on fire, tosses it and then both suspects flee through a fence door.”
Police believe both suspects were injured in the incident, the post said.
A patron of the restaurant started a GoFundMe page to help the business owners.
The restaurant fire is one of two suspected arson cases to recently occur in Anchorage, although police don’t believe the two are related, according to the Anchorage Daily News.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}