Video appears to show Florida teacher pulling high school student's hair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A North Florida high school teacher has been reassigned after a video circulating on social media appears to show the teacher pulling a student's hair.
First Coast High School Principal Timothy Simmons said in a call to parents that the incident is being investigated by the Florida Department of Children and Families and the Duval County Public Schools Professional Standards Division.
The video was posted Wednesday on Instagram account "duvalpromo."
The DCPS Instagram account commented on the video, saying "Good morning and thank you for bringing this to our community's attention. We are aware of the incident that occurred yesterday morning and are investigating. Additionally, the Department of Children and Families has been informed. The teacher has been reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation."
TRENDING NOW:
- Jury finds man guilty of third-degree homicide in Thanksgiving crash
- 'Airwolf' actor Jan-Michael Vincent dies at 74
- Attorney: Chris Watts' daughter begged for her life after watching sister's murder
- VIDEO: Tractor-trailer Carrying Fireball Cinnamon Whisky Rolls Over
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}