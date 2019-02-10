Video of gym teacher fixing his student's hair goes viral

VALDOSTA, Ga. - A gym teacher fixing a kindergarten student’s ponytail has gained national attention after the video went viral on Facebook.
Jonathan Oliver is seen in the 22-second clip fixing Kristen Paulk’s hair at WG Nunn Elementary School in Valdosta, Georgia. The video captured by Kandice Anderson, an assistant kindergarten teacher, was posted to Facebook two weeks ago and has over 3.1 million views so far. She also commented on the post about the moment:
“When your job goes beyond teaching... #CoachO #LoveIt”
"It was shocking to me that it got that much attention because we all do it. We want to make them feel like they're at home and that they enjoy being here. We try to love on them as much as possible. To me, it was just a ponytail,” Oliver told Good Morning America.
Oliver is a father of three, and he often styles his daughter’s hair. He also admitted that it was a good thing that Kristen didn’t ask for a more complicated hairstyle because, “Anything else, I'd say, 'You better ask your mom,'" Oliver told GMA.
