Video: Pantless man arrested after walking into courthouse in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa County deputies said a man entered the courthouse Monday morning wearing a harness, with his genitals exposed.
Court cameras caught Brian Johnson parking a car in front of the plaza and entering the courthouse wearing only a jacket, shoes and the harness.
The footage shows deputies telling him to stop and then arresting him as he continued inside.
KOKI-TV spoke with Johnson at the jailhouse to ask about why he did it.
He said that he was acting on a dare. He initially only thought he could face a misdemeanor charge and was stunned to learn he would be charged with felony indecent exposure.
Johnson said he regrets his decision and realizes it was a pretty bad idea.
TRENDING NOW:
- Former Steeler speaks out about Antonio Brown-Ben Roethlisberger controversy
- LIVE UPDATES: Car, semi crash through I-70 guardrail as snow slickens roads
- Shock, panic heard in 911 call after woman in vegetative state at Arizona facility gives birth
- VIDEO: Bakery Explosion in Paris Kills 2, Injures Dozens
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}