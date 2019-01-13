  • Video: Pantless man arrested after walking into courthouse in Oklahoma

    By: FOX23.com

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa County deputies said a man entered the courthouse Monday morning wearing a harness, with his genitals exposed.

    Court cameras caught Brian Johnson parking a car in front of the plaza and entering the courthouse wearing only a jacket, shoes and the harness.

    The footage shows deputies telling him to stop and then arresting him as he continued inside.

    KOKI-TV spoke with Johnson at the jailhouse to ask about why he did it.

    He said that he was acting on a dare. He initially only thought he could face a misdemeanor charge and was stunned to learn he would be charged with felony indecent exposure.

    Johnson said he regrets his decision and realizes it was a pretty bad idea.

