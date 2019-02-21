0 Video shows man punch his attorney after sentenced to prison for domestic violence, arson

CLEVELAND - A man punched his attorney in court after being sentenced to prison.

WKYC reported David Chislton, 42, was sentenced to 47 years in prison on nearly two dozen charges, including aggravated arson, domestic violence and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Chilston punched his attorney, Aaron Brockler, moments after being sentenced.

Brockler, who was knocked out and left with a broken nose and a concussion, told WJW the punch came out of nowhere.

“I went to go turn to tell him ‘I’ll come and see you privately to discuss what your options are,’ and before I could even get the words out, I just got sucker-punched right in the side of the head,” Brockler told WJW. “While his crimes were serious, I think it was just a big number for him and he lashed out against me for whatever reason.”

Brockler was taken to a hospital as a precaution, Cleveland.com reported.

Brockler told WJW the incident could have been avoided had his client been handcuffed with his hands behind his back.

“He had the handcuffs around the front of him, so that means he had full range of motion ... Typically the inmates are restrained behind their back, but from the minute he came out, he had his hands in front of him,” he said.

On April 10, 2017, prosecutors said, Chislton pistol-whipped the victim and threatened to kill her after she accused him of sexually abusing her 15-year-old daughter, Cleveland.com reported.

The girlfriend got away safely, but Chislton barricaded himself and threatened to harm himself and others. WOIO reported he set the apartment unit on fire, which spread other units and has displaced 16 families. Police were in a standoff with Chislton for hours.

In the wake of Chislton’s attack on Brockler, deputies are completing paperwork to file new charges against him.

“What occurred in courtroom 18-C today was unfortunate, and we are thankful that Attorney Aaron Brockler was not more seriously injured,” Judge Nancy Margaret Russo, who sentenced Chislton, said in a statement. “We wish him the best in a speedy recovery.”

