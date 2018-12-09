Video: South Dakota police K-9 unsure about new snow boots

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Cold weather doesn’t just affect humans, but pets and other animals, too. One police department in South Dakota shared the steps it’s taking to protect its K-9s from the snow.
The Witchita Eagle reported that the Rapid City Police Department posted video of one K-9 trying on new snow boots on its Facebook page Friday.
“It's cold out there, which means making sure all our officers are equipped for the chilly weather; even the furry ones!” the department said in the Facebook post. “Looks like K9 Jary’s new snow boots are going to take some getting-used-to...”
After some encouragement from other officers and some play time, the German shepherd appeared to get more comfortable.
Watch Jary try on the boots below.
