Vietnam veteran dies before being reunited with stolen service dog

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Vietnam veteran died before he could be reunited with his service dog, which deputies said was stolen by two women last month.
Jennifer Gotschall and Monique Cosser were arrested Tuesday on grand theft charges.
Deputies in Osceola County, Florida, with the help of other law enforcement agencies and tips from the public, were able to identify the women seen on surveillance video snatching the dog and issue an arrest warrant.
Read: Woman caught on camera stealing Vietnam veteran's service dog, deputies say
Joseph Hanson, a 67-year-old man who had post-traumatic stress disorder, died Tuesday before he was reunited with his beloved service dog, a Pomeranian named Kira, Hanson's friend said.
Hanson never saw the woman behind him and had no idea what happened to his dog before deputies reviewed the surveillance video, deputies said.
Deputies received a tip from a concerned citizen who saw Hanson’s story on the news. A friend of Hanson's, who is going to adopt the dog, said Kira was found Sunday.
