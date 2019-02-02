0 Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he will not resign

NORFOLK, Va. - Update 3:00 p.m EST: Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced in a press conference that he is “not either of the people” in a controversial photo showing one man in a Ku Klux Klan robe and another in blackface from his 1984 medical school yearbook page; he said he would not resign from office.

Northam did admit to “darkening” his face to dress as Michael Jackson for a dance competition that took place during his time in the U.S. Army in San Antonio.The governor further asserted that he wasn’t aware that the controversial photo was on his yearbook page -- he said he didn’t buy a yearbook at the time, and that he hadn’t seen the photo until his staff showed it to him yesterday.Northam offered another apology for the photo.“I ask Virginians to accept my word; To realize that I have made mistakes in my past; To offer forgiveness,” he said.

UPDATE 11:20 a.m. EST: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to make an announcement at 2:30 p.m. EST, possibly to assert that he is not in a controversial photo from his medical school yearbook page showing one man in a Ku Klux Klan robe and another in blackface, The New York Times reported.

Several organizations and individuals, including the Virginia Democratic Party and the legislative black caucus, have called on Northam to resign. So far, Northam hasn’t made any indication that he plans to step down from his office.

NEWS: Northam is calling Va Dems and telling them that’s *not* him in the yearbook photo and he will make a statement this afternoon to say the same. In other words, he is NOT quitting as of right now.



Story TK — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) February 2, 2019 Original report: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has apologized in an official statement after an offensive photo from his medical school yearbook page surfaced showing two men, one in a Ku Klux Klan robe and the other in blackface.

BREAKING: @RalphNortham confirms the photo from his yearbook is of him and he apologies.

“I recognize that it will take time and serious effort to heal the damage this conduct has caused."

FULL STATEMENT: pic.twitter.com/kBZaiAAib0 — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) February 1, 2019

“Earlier today, a website published a photograph of me from my 1984 medical school yearbook in a costume that is clearly racist and offensive,” Northam included in his statement.

Northam admits he is depicted in the photo, but it is unclear which man is Northam.

This image shows Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s page in his 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook. The page shows a person in blackface and another wearing a KKK hood next to pictures of the governor. (Eastern Virginia Medical School via AP)

Later, Northam released a video statement and said he would be "committed to continuing that fight through the remainder of my term and living up to the expectations you set for me when you elected me to serve."

My fellow Virginians, earlier today I released a statement apologizing for behavior in my past that falls far short of the standard you set for me when you elected me to be your governor. I believe you deserve to hear directly from me. pic.twitter.com/1rSw1oxfrX — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) February 2, 2019

The Virginian-Pilot, based in Norfolk, Virginia, released a photo of a 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook page that features photos of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on the same page as a photo of one man in a Ku Klux Klan robe and the another man in blackface.

In one of the photos of Northam, he is wearing a suit, in the other photo, he is leaning against a convertible. The page lists his undergraduate alma mater and his interest as pediatrics.

The Virginian-Pilot said it obtained the page from the medical school’s library.

If Northam were to resign, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who is African-American, would assume the governor's office.

The Democratic governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Republican state Sen. Bryce Reeves said in a statement that Northam should resign if the reports of the photos are accurate.

“I hope that this picture is inaccurate and that the Governor brings clarity to this issue. This has no place in Virginia,” Reeves said.

The photos, which were confirmed by Associated Press, were first published by the conservative news outlet Big League Politics.

Last week, Florida’s secretary of state resigned after photos from a 2005 Halloween party showed him in blackface while dressed as a Hurricane Katrina victim.

Virginia's Governor Ralph Northam (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

