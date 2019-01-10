  • Waffle House workers appear to dance with passed-out customer, pour food on him in shocking video

    By: Matt Johnson, WSBTV.com

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Waffle House is apologizing to a Georgia couple after an outrageous video posted on social media appeared to show restaurant employees pouring food on an unconscious man, and picking him up and dancing with him like a doll. 

    According to Atlanta's WSB-TV, the man was inebriated and had passed out inside a Lithonia Waffle House in DeKalb County last Wednesday. That’s when two restaurant employees reportedly recorded video of themselves pouring condiments, including ketchup, on the man.

    The man’s fiancée gave the video, which was downloaded from an Instagram page, to WSB-TV’s Matt Johnson.

    "As soon as I saw it, I was in awe, and I busted out crying," the man's fiancée said.

