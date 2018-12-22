Wahoo! Voice of Mario honored with Guinness World Record

With a “wahoo” and “let’s-a go,” “It’s-a me, Mario,” made it into the record books.
Charles Martinet, the man who has voiced the video game plumber 100 times in Nintendo games through the years, was recently honored with a Guinness World Record for most video game voiceover performances as the same character.
He achieved the feat after the release of “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.”
With Craig receiving my record certificate @GWR for most video game voiceover performances as the same character – 100, as Mario – on 7 December 2018 upon the release of #SuperSmashBrosUltimate #woohoo! Many thanks to #Nintendo and #GWR pic.twitter.com/ICfKlK9hO1— Charles Martinet (@CharlesMartinet) December 14, 2018
Martinet also lends his voice to Luigi, Wario and Waluigi throughout a multitude of Nintendo games.
What an absolute pleasure it was to hang out with the amazing @CharlesMartinet - the voice of Mario! Such a joyous, positive human being - the whole office has a smile on its face! Listen to our podcast chat for @GWRGamers later this week pic.twitter.com/05MBfHjyMI— Craig Glenday (@craigglenday) December 11, 2018
