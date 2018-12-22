  • Wahoo! Voice of Mario honored with Guinness World Record

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    With a “wahoo” and “let’s-a go,” “It’s-a me, Mario,” made it into the record books. 

    Charles Martinet, the man who has voiced the video game plumber 100 times in Nintendo games through the years, was recently honored with a Guinness World Record for most video game voiceover performances as the same character.

    He achieved the feat after the release of “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.”

    Martinet also lends his voice to Luigi, Wario and Waluigi throughout a multitude of Nintendo games.

