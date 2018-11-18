Walmart begins offering hiring preference to military spouses

Walmart announced Monday it will start giving military spouses a hiring preference.
There are more than 500,000 active duty military spouses nationwide, according to a company statement. While the U.S. unemployment rate is around 4 percent, the same rate among military spouses is 26 percent, with a 25 percent wage gap compared to their civilian counterparts.
“Military spouses are unsung heroes,” said Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon. “They serve in partnership with their uniformed spouses, and we want to honor them and help them find a job or build an amazing career.”
The new Military Spouse Career Connection builds on the plans to hire 250,000 military veterans by 2020. So far, Walmart stores nationwide have hired 212,000, according to a company statement.
“Walmart has offered me amazing career opportunities after I completed my military service. I honestly did not know what career direction I was going to take once I came home,” said Ed Gregorek, store manager at a Cleveland Walmart who served 13 years in the Army.
Candidates must meet hiring criteria. Jobs can be found at at walmartspouseswithamission.com.
