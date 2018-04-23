  • Walmart shooting: Man killed in front of bystanders, including kids, outside Arkansas store

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    TRUMANN, Ark. - A man reportedly was shot and killed Sunday night outside an Arkansas Walmart as bystanders, including kids, looked on.

    According to KAIT, police said the slaying began as a domestic dispute at the front of the store in Trumann about 9:15 p.m. CDT. Police arrived and negotiated with an armed man who walked out of the store with a woman. The man then shot and killed a second man who "tried to intervene," KAIT reported. The armed man eventually surrendered to police and was arrested.

    Police did not release the names of the people involved in the incident, but officers said the slain man was likely connected to the woman and armed man.

    >> Read more trending news 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Dozens of shoppers were nearby when the man was shot, police said.

    "A lot of people witnessed something tonight that they should have never seen," Trumann police Chief Chad Henson told KAIT. "We're going to have to go through a lot of healing from here on out. It was just a terrible day."

    Read more here.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Walmart shooting: Man killed in front of bystanders, including kids,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, gives birth to baby boy

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teens stop basketball game to take knees, pay respect during funeral procession

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police use anti-KKK law to arrest people protesting neo-Nazis

  • Headline Goes Here

    Where is Travis Reinking? Search continues for Waffle House shooting suspect