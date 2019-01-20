WATCH: Baby's heartwarming reaction to hearing family's voices clearly goes viral

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. - A heartwarming viral video has captured a baby's joyful response to finally hearing her family's voices clearly.
In a Facebook post shared Thursday, Carol Dianne Benjamin of Madison, Georgia, said her daughter, Scarlet, was born three months early and developed an intestinal condition called necrotizing enterocolitis. The antibiotics used to treat the disease cause hearing loss, Benjamin said.
That's why Scarlet got hearing aids last week at Atlanta Hearing Associates in Milledgeville. A video accompanying Benjamin's post shows Scarlet trying them out, laughing and smiling as her family speaks.
The clip quickly went viral, with more than 178,000 views.
"Hearing aids make a WORLD of difference!" Benjamin wrote, adding that she feels "blessed and thankful" for everything Atlanta Hearing Associates has done for Scarlet.
"Anyway, enjoy one of the absolute best days of our lives," she continued. "By the way, I'm crying, you're crying, everyone is crying."
