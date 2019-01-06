WATCH: Police, good Samaritans flip burning SUV to rescue 70-year-old man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Police officers and bystanders joined forces to save a 70-year-old man from a burning SUV after a deadly crash in Texas – and the dramatic rescue was caught on dashcam video.
According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, the wreck occurred early New Year's Day when "a vehicle traveling the wrong way" on state Highway 358 hit the man's SUV, which flipped onto its side and burst into flames. The video, shared Friday on the department's Facebook page, shows eight people come together to flip the vehicle and save the man, whose name was not released.
Police said Richard Lopez, 28, the driver of the other vehicle, died in the crash, the Corpus Christi Caller Times reported. The 70-year-old and three others in the SUV were treated at a nearby hospital, authorities said.
"The efforts from the officers and civilians are commended for saving the life of the 70-year-old male, who is believed would not have survived without their heroic efforts," The Police Department said
On New Year’s Day, civilians and Corpus Christi Police officers worked together to rescue a 70-year-old male from a...Posted by Corpus Christi Police Department on Friday, January 4, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier announces birth of son
- Report: Ben Roethlisberger criticized Antonio Brown in meetings, demanded he leave practice field
- Family returns from holiday travel, finds man living in their home, police say
- Weighing the favorites for Golden Globes, airing on Channel 11 tonight
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}