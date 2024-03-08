Watch Sen. Katie Britt's State of the Union response

In her 17-plus minute response to President Biden's State of the union address, Sen Katie Britt of Alabama, the youngest Republican ever elected to the U.S. Senate, mocked Biden's age and his policies in an emotionally delivered appeal to voters.

"Biden proudly proclaims that ‘Bidenomics is working,' Britt said in tones that alternated from breathless to on the verge of tears. "Goodness, y'all. Bless his heart. We know better.”

Recounting what she said were stories she had heard from ordinary Americans struggling to get by, Britt portrayed Biden as out of touch.

"Let's be honest," Britt said. "It's been a minute since Joe Biden pumped gas, ran a carpool or even pushed a grocery cart."

Britt, a 42 year-old former congressional staffer and mother of two, was elected to the Senate in 2022 with former President Donald Trump’s endorsement. She promised to come to Washington as a “momma on a mission” and has carved out a unique role in the GOP conference as an adviser to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and an experienced former aide on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The delivery of the speech will likely be remembered as much as its contents, but there was one notable thing that was not mentioned once: Donald Trump.

