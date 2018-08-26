0 WATCH: Shirtless man steers motorcycle with bare feet on Florida freeway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida motorist posted a video Saturday that shows a motorcycle rider steering the bike with his feet — at full speed — on I-95.

Posted by Rashand Anderson Glespen on Saturday, August 18, 2018

The Jacksonville woman said the motorcycle rider passed her, even as her own car was going 60 mph. The rider didn’t have on a shirt or shoes.

The woman said she was driving on I-95 when she saw the man next to her on the bike. She told her son to grab her phone and take the video.

TRENDING NOW:

"I passed him and couldn’t believe it, so I slowed down and my son took a short video and a picture of him," the driver said. "I slowed to about 50-60 mph [my son] took the video.

"He looked completely stable on the bike – like he’d done it a million times – not a care in the world. He seemed very confident in his ability."

One Facebook commenter said: “Cool that he can do that, but completely reckless and irresponsible."

Another said: “I wonder how much that would cost him if he gets pulled over. He is putting more than his life in danger, so STUPID.”

JJ and I had the pleasure of witnessing this on 95 about 15 minutes ago ... 😱 wth??? This guy was flying 😱 Posted by Rashand Anderson Glespen on Saturday, August 18, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.